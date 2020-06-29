MissingMonday: BPD looking for man last seen in April

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department started #MissingMonday on social media as a way to help locate missing persons in which all leads have been exhausted. The department said they know social media can be a powerful tool in finding the missing and are asking the community’s help to share the information.

“Please help our community find answers for the family members and loved ones of these reported missing people,” said BPD in a Facebook post.

This week, BPD is asking for help in finding Chad Terry. He is 40 years old and is described as having black hair and brown eyes. He is six inches tall with a thin build. He was last seen in April in the 700 block of Casa Loma Drive.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call Detective Ursery at 326-3817 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.