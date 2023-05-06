BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who has been missing since Thursday, according to a release.

Jennifer Ross, 40, was last seen at the Vagabond Inn located at 6100 Knudsen Dr. at 6:20 p.m. Thursday, according to officials.

Officials describe Ross as a white woman standing 5 feet, 5 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, and having brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies have information that leads them to believe Ross may be seriously injured, the release says.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.