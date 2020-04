BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 16-year-old runaway is considered at risk as it’s the first time she’s run away from home, police said.

Jay Caraballo was last seen around 8 p.m. on April 3, police said. She’s described as 4-foot-11, 140 pounds, brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.