BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Missing Smiles of Kern County recently donated 1,000 pounds of dog food in honor of fallen K-9 Jango.

The Bakersfield Police Department said the dog food as well as treats was donated to Kern County Animal Services. Officer James King, K-9 Kato, Officer Noe Ramirez and K-9 Jack represented BPD’s K-9 unit during the delivery.

“Thank you so much for your hard work and for honoring our Jango,” the department said in a social media post.