Missing Plainview woman found dead in Imperial County

A missing Plainview woman has been found dead in Imperial County, according to law enforcement.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office said the body of 36-year-old Brittney Steenbergen, who was reported missing this week, was found in a rural area of the county on Wednesday. The case has been officially categorized as a homicide.

The department said the suspect is Adel Hussein, who is also missing. Hussein is Steenbergen’s estranged boyfriend and the father of her four children, according to the department

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 559-733-6218.

Adel Hussein