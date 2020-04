BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Three people are wanted in a robbery at a home improvement store where one of the robbers brandished a gun at an employee.

Police said the incident occurred Jan. 27 at the Lowe's at 1601 Columbus St. Two people took merchandise and left the store without paying for it. A third person tripped an employee chasing after the two and pointed a gun at the employee before leaving.