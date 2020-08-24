Missing Monday: BPD looking for woman last seen in October

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in finding 36-year-old Tonisha Colter, who was last seen in October of last year. BPD started #MissingMonday on social media as a way to help locate missing persons in which all leads have been exhausted. The department said they know social media can be a powerful tool in finding the missing and are asking the community’s help to share the information.

Colter is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She is five feet and two inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. BPD says she is possibly homeless.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Detective Ursery at (661) 326-3871 or the Bakersfield Police Department at (661) 327-7111.