Missing man from Tulare County may have last been seen in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County officials are asking for help to find a man reported missing since Sunday who may have made his way through Bakersfield.
The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 69-year-old Billy Pippin. They say friends reported him missing on June 10. Friends last saw him on June 9 in Porterville.
The sheriff’s office said Pippin was believed to be heading to his house in Coarsegold at the time of his disappearance.
Family tells 17 News they received a report of a sighting Wednesday in Bakersfield by Old Farm Road between Palm Avenue and Rosedale Highway
Pippin is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with a medium build and gray hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, tan shorts and sandals.
He was last seen driving his black 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 single cab pickup with a black toolbox and chrome rims, and license plate #52500F2.
Anyone who may have seen Pippin is asked to call Det. Miguel Franco, Sgt. Gary Marks or Lt. Jose Torres at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-802-9563.
You can also call its dispatch center at 559-733-6218, or 800-808-0488. You can also call the Tip Now Line at 559-725-4194, or contact them by e-mail at tcso@tipnow.com.