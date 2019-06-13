Missing man from Tulare County may have last been seen in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tulare County officials are asking for help to find a man reported missing since Sunday who may have made his way through Bakersfield.

The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 69-year-old Billy Pippin. They say friends reported him missing on June 10. Friends last saw him on June 9 in Porterville.

Billy Pippin / Photo: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office said Pippin was believed to be heading to his house in Coarsegold at the time of his disappearance.

Family tells 17 News they received a report of a sighting Wednesday in Bakersfield by Old Farm Road between Palm Avenue and Rosedale Highway

Pippin is described as being 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds, with a medium build and gray hair. He was wearing a white T-shirt, tan shorts and sandals.

He was last seen driving his black 2005 Dodge Ram 1500 single cab pickup with a black toolbox and chrome rims, and license plate #52500F2.

Photo: Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone who may have seen Pippin is asked to call Det. Miguel Franco, Sgt. Gary Marks or Lt. Jose Torres at the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-802-9563.

You can also call its dispatch center at 559-733-6218, or 800-808-0488. You can also call the Tip Now Line at 559-725-4194, or contact them by e-mail at tcso@tipnow.com.