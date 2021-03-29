Missing Lancaster man may be armed with handgun, possibly near California City

CALIFORNIA CITY, Calif. (KGET) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a missing man who made suicidal statements and may be armed with a handgun, and who is believed to have driven to desert areas near California City.

Oscar Casiano, 31, is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-10, about 180 pounds, short brown hair and brown eyes, California City police said. He was last seen early Sunday near his home in Lancaster and was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He was driving a white, four-door 2003 Toyota Corolla with license plate 6TVE992.

Anyone who sees Casiano or his vehicle is asked to call 911. Do not approach him, police said.