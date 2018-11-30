Missing in Kern County: Victor Trejo Video

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - It has been two weeks since Bakersfield police pulled out all the stops to follow up on a tip in a criminal investigation. Police still haven't said what they were looking for in a field off Highway 99. With coroner involvement, law enforcement experts said officers were likely searching for a body.



A team of KGET reporters began looking further into the investigation, starting with people missing in Kern County.

The California Department of Justice lists 59 local cases. More than half are being investigated BPD -- including Victor Trejo.

October 20, last year started out as a typical Friday. Trejo said good bye to his wife as she headed out for work. A Giants fan, Trejo went that evening to El Portal Restaurant on Ming Avenue to watch game 6 of the American League playoffs. Witnesses said Trejo left around 11 p.m. with a few friends. They headed to the Columbard Apartments about a half mile away. That was the last place friends saw Trejo alive.



Police found his car abandoned a few days later southeast of Bakersfield. The case remains unsolved.

Trejo's mother, Martha Sanchez said she often checks with investigators to see if there is anything new in her son's case. The day before the big dig off Hougton Road, Sanchez said police contacted her, leaving her to wonder if the investigation could be related to her son's disappearance.

If you have any information on the Trejo case, contact BPD at 327-7111.

If there is a missing persons case you'd like us to look into email us, 17News@KGET.com. We are working on a comprehensive list of people who are missing in Kern County.