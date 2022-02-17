Missing hiker Gab Song found safe in Lockwood Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Gab Song, a hiker from Southern California who was reported missing from Mount Pinos, was located safely in the area of Lockwood Valley on Thursday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO said Song was located safe and in good condition.

Family of Gab Song, 73, say he went hiking in the Mount Pinos area on Tuesday and never returned home. Search and rescue teams were searching the area he was last known to be at since Wednesday morning.

Gab Song’s son Mike thanked search and rescue teams, along with everyone who helped spread the word about his father in an interview with 17 News Thursday morning.

Gab Song, 73 / Photo: Song family

Gab Song, 73 / Photo: Song family

Song is described as an experienced hiker, but he went alone and wasn’t prepared for weather in the area on Tuesday, his family said. Kern County sheriff’s officials say search teams saw 6 to 8 inches of snow on the ground in the area during their search.