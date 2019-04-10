Missing girl may travel to Kern County area, authorities say

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A 16-year-old girl who was last seen March 23 at her home in San Leandro may attempt to travel to areas including Kern County, according to authorities.

Among the cities Makyla Brown may travel to are Bakersfield, Delano, Sacramento, Oakland and Richmond, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

Makyla is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall with light brown hair and brown eyes. She may use the nicknames Ky or Kyla.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 or the Sacramento County Sheriff's Department at 1-916-874-5111.