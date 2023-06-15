BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help locating Julie Vega who was last seen in Oildale Wednesday.

Julie, 17, was last seen around 1:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Electra Avenue, just east of North Chester Avenue, and has not been seen or heard from since, KCSO said in a statement.

Officials said the teenager has a history of special needs, diabetic and other medical complications.

She is described as standing 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. Julie has brown hair and brown eyes.

Photo provided by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on Julie’s whereabouts is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.

Anonymous tips can be sent to TIP411 (847411) and type the keyword “KCSO” before the message.