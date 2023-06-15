BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office needs the community’s help locating Julie Vega who was last seen in Oildale Wednesday.
Julie, 17, was last seen around 1:45 a.m. in the 400 block of Electra Avenue, just east of North Chester Avenue, and has not been seen or heard from since, KCSO said in a statement.
Officials said the teenager has a history of special needs, diabetic and other medical complications.
She is described as standing 4 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 100 pounds. Julie has brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Julie’s whereabouts is asked to call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
Anonymous tips can be sent to TIP411 (847411) and type the keyword “KCSO” before the message.