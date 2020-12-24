Missing California City boys: What we know

California City, Calif. (KGET) — The disappearance of two young boys has brought anguish and anxiety to this desert community, with residents holding out hope for their survival as days pass with no word of their whereabouts.

As of Thursday morning, police had not named any suspects. Although both local and federal authorities are involved, they’ve been tight-lipped regarding the investigation.

Many questions remain unanswered as the search continues for brothers Orson West, 3, and Orrin West, 4.

Details made public are contained in the following timeline:

Monday, early evening — Orson and Orrin play outside as their adoptive father gathers firewood, according to their adoptive parents. The father, Trevol West, later tells the media he briefly went back inside the house, and when he came out the boys were gone. He says he drove through nearby streets and spoke with neighbors but couldn’t find them.

Monday, around 6 p.m. — The boys’ adoptive parents report them missing.

Monday, around 8 p.m. — California City police send out a news release that provides a description of the boys but not their names or photographs. That information is released hours later.

Monday night — Volunteers and police search areas near where the boys went missing. Police bring K9s to the home. The dogs find the boys’ scent inside the house, but not outdoors.

Tuesday, around 9 a.m. — With daylight, volunteers continue the search and spread through the surrounding area. They find nothing.

Tuesday afternoon — Police take the adoptive parents in for further questioning.

Tuesday night — Armed with a search warrant, investigators go through the home and leave with evidence collected in several brown bags and a duffel bag. The adoptive parents’ van is towed to be searched. Police tell 17 News the FBI is involved and agents questioned the adoptive parents. Police say the parents are cooperating.

Wednesday afternoon — The adoptive parents speak with media. Trevol and Jaqueline West say they were told by police Monday to stay in their home during the search. Trevol West explains how the boys went missing, and the couple say they fostered the boys in 2018 then adopted them in 2019. They say they have two other adopted children and two biological children, all of whom have been removed from the home since the investigation began. The couple say their cellphones and other technological devices were seized by police.

Wednesday afternoon — Police search the home again.

