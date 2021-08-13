Missing California City boys to be featured on Investigation Discovery show

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The case of missing California City children Orson and Orrin West will be featured on the season three premiere of “In Pursuit With John Walsh” on Investigation Discovery.

The segment will air Wednesday and stream on discovery+, according to a Discovery news release.

“John Walsh joins Investigation Discovery, on their joint mission to track down fugitives on the run and find missing children with ‘In Pursuit With John Walsh,'” says a description of the show in the release.

The West boys went missing Dec. 21, 2020.

Anyone with information about their disappearance is asked to call the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.