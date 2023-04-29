BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman considered at-risk due to a medical condition, according to a release by the BPD.

Olivia Shepherd, 21, was last seen Saturday in the 12000 block of Aurora Valley Avenue, the release says.

Officers describe Shepherd as a white woman who stands 5 feet 6 inches, weighs 265 pounds and has brown shoulder length hair, prescription glasses and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.