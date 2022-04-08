KEYESVILLE, Calif. (KGET) — The missing 9-year-old boy who got lost in the Kern River Saturday has been found in the river.

Lt. Robert Meyer with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said the body was recovered Thursday night near Keyesville. Officials said they received the page at 9:21 p.m.

It is unclear at this time whether the boy was found dead or alive.

There are no other details at this time.

Officials said the boy and a group of other children were in the water Saturday afternoon, near the Hog Eye Gulch area.

There was an adult supervising the kids, but the boy slipped, fell, and was swept away. The adult tried to rescue the boy, but later needed to be rescued himself, according to KCSO.

KCSO previously said that they did not expect the boy to be alive when his body was found.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.