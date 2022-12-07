BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said a missing 17-year-old from Bakersfield was rescued from waters Wednesday near Pirates Cove.

San Luis Obispo officials said the unidentified 17-year-old was reported missing by family on Tuesday. Deputies found the teen’s vehicle at the Pirates Cove parking lot but the teen was not located at the time.

On Wednesday, at around 7:30 a.m., SLO search and rescue teams were called in for the search and the 17-year-old in a remote area of Pirates Cove. Rescuers swam to the teen and brought him back to shore where family was waiting for him.

The teen was evaluated by medical personnel and released to family, San Luis Obispo officials said.