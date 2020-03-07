Missing 17-year-old considered at risk due to medical condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a 17-year-old boy who went missing Friday afternoon and is considered at risk due to a medical condition.

Alexander Morales is described as 6 feet 3 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and gray pants. He was last seen at about 2:12 p.m. in the 3000 block of Chester Lane.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.