Missing 16-year-old considered at risk due to medical condition

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 16-year-old boy who has no prior history of running away and has a medical condition.

Philip Velasquez was last seen about 5:30 p.m. Sunday on Dobrusky Drive, east of South N Street and west of South P Street, according to police. He is described as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, 170 pounds, mustache and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and white Nike Air Force 1 shoes.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.