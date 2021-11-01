MISSING: 15-year-old girl gone since March

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fifteen-year-old Angelina Catalan has been missing for just over six months, since March 23, according to a news release from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The last time she was seen, she was 5’1″ and weighed 130 pounds. She is described as a Hispanic female with black hair and brown eyes.

Law enforcement believes that Angelina is still in California and may be in the Bakersfield area.

Anyone with information on Angelina or her whereabouts is encouraged to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 1-661-327-7111 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.