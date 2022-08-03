Update: April Rebiejo, 10, was found.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The sheriff’s office is asking for help to find a 10-year-old girl reported missing Wednesday.

Deputies are looking for April Rebiejo, who was last seen near Highway 58 and Enos Lane on Aug. 3.

Rebiejo is described as 4 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 80 pounds, with brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a light blue T-shirt and blue shorts.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline 661-322-4040.