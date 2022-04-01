BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The countdown was seconds long, but the anticipation had been building for months.

For the girls of Mighty in STEM Sisters, also known as MiSS, Thursday was the day they’d been waiting for.

“We had to rebuild it a few times, so it’s been like three months, four,” members of the StarX rocket team said. “We’ve been doing this for a long time.”

The MiSS Program was founded last summer by Starbase Edwards director Amira Flores. It’s aimed at getting girls and young women a jumpstart in science and tech fields where they see less opportunity.

“This program was launched based on the disparity and needs of the community,” Flores said. “Looking at Kern County, women are very underrepresented in STEM.”

Because the program is so new, Thursday’s competition launch was the first event of its kind for MiSS — and it was a big one.

Shoot their rocket high enough, and ensure the egg-astronaut payload didn’t scramble along the way, and each of the four teams would have a chance at representing the Kern/Edwards region in the All-American Rocketry Challenge in Washington.

Some teams had nerves stemming from past trial launches.

“We don’t talk about our first rocket,” the StarX team said. “It got acrobatic on us.”

But most teams liked their chances.

“Confident,” the StarX team said. “We’re feeling confident.”

For Flores, it was a competition, but also a chance for women to lift each other up, higher than any rocket could.

“It’s about one team seeing another team’s failure – and this just happened – and saying, ‘You know what, I will help you,” Flores said.

Flores says it will be days before they know which teams, if any, qualified to compete in Washington.