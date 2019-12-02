Miss Kern County hosts Breakfast with Santa and Christmas Pageant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Miss Kern County Organization hosted its “Breakfast with Santa Fundraiser and Holiday Pageant” Sunday morning.



The event hoped to raise money and collect plenty of toys benefiting Kern County Toys for Tots.

“We hope to get enough toys and funds so everyone in our community can have an amazing Christmas,” Director for Miss Kern County Sonya Moreno said.

Attendees enjoyed a breakfast with Santa for only $10 and some received a $5 discount for taking a new unwrapped toy.

The event was held at the Petroleum Club on California Avenue