Misdemeanor case ongoing for man accused of making false active shooter alerts at hospitals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The man accused of calling in false reports of active shooters at local hospitals had a court appearance scheduled Wednesday for falsely reporting an emergency, and a pretrial hearing in the case is set for next month.

Mario Thompson, 46, pleaded no contest last year to a felony charge of impersonating an officer and sentenced to 270 days in jail and three years' probation.

Thompson was arrested Dec. 4 after police said he called in a report of an active shooter at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. Police said he inserted himself into the investigation and identified himself to hospital security as a police officer.

Officers detained Thompson and found him in possession of a pellet gun, pepper spray and prescription pills, according to police. They determined he was not a peace officer.

Police said Thompson had a metal security badge and a nylon pouch emblazoned with the word "police" in gold letters.

Thompson told police he made the false report at Memorial to "test" law enforcement readiness, according to court documents.

The pretrial conference is scheduled for May 3.