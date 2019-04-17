Local News

Misdemeanor case ongoing for man accused of making false active shooter alerts at hospitals

By:

Posted: Apr 17, 2019 03:52 PM PDT

Updated: Apr 17, 2019 03:52 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- The man accused of calling in false reports of active shooters at local hospitals had a court appearance scheduled Wednesday for falsely reporting an emergency, and a pretrial hearing in the case is set for next month. 

Mario Thompson, 46, pleaded no contest last year to a felony charge of impersonating an officer and sentenced to 270 days in jail and three years' probation. 

Thompson was arrested Dec. 4 after police said he called in a report of an active shooter at Bakersfield Memorial Hospital. Police said he inserted himself into the investigation and identified himself to hospital security as a police officer.

Officers detained Thompson and found him in possession of a pellet gun, pepper spray and prescription pills, according to police. They determined he was not a peace officer.

Police said Thompson had a metal security badge and a nylon pouch emblazoned with the word "police" in gold letters.

Thompson told police he made the false report at Memorial to "test" law enforcement readiness, according to court documents.

The pretrial conference is scheduled for May 3. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Women's History

  • Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Renowned jewelry designer inspires women everywhere

    A designer who grew up in Knoxville now has celebrities like Blake Lively and Angelina Jolie wear her jewelry. When you meet Diana Warner, you realize she is down to earth yet fearless - a combination that spells success.

  • Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music
    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Celebrating Women: Dolly Parton marks 60 years in music

    Dolly Parton went from one of twelve children born to a sharecropper in the mountains of Tennessee to one of music's most celebrated acts.

  • Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims
    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Woman builds infrastructure of support for sex trafficking victims

    Her office may never know how many times Texans are human trafficked but calls into the National Human Trafficking Hotline can give a snapshots . In 2017, Texas had 2,459 calls. Most calls came from the Houston area, then San Antonio, then Dallas, then Austin, then Fort Worth.

  • The Strength of the Lord
    The Strength of the Lord

    The Strength of the Lord

    Edith Maureen Mills is 102 years old and she has lived one inspiring life. A single mother of five who labored to provide for her family, she says God carried her through.

  • Leading into the Future
    Leading into the Future

    Leading into the Future

    Dr. Lynette Zelezny is a glass shattering leader who made history twice before ever stepping on the California State University Bakersfield campus.

  • A dash of love
    A dash of love

    A dash of love

    She's setting out to prove to her community that you can be a dedicated mother while chasing your dreams.

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center