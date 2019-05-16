Miracle puppy survives after getting shot three times

A local pet rescue is calling on the community to help treat a dog and find a group of teens who may have shot and left a puppy for dead in East Bakersfield.

Pet Matchmaker shared photos and X-rays to Facebook of a 10-to-12-week-old cattle dog puppy who was shot three times late Wednesday evening.

In the Facebook post, the resuce says an East Bakersfield woman heard gunshots outside her home and ran outside to find several teens running away. She found the dog under a car wounded and appeared to be shot in the head.

The dog, now known as Oakley, was taken to a veterinarian for treatment and is doing OK, Morgan Sokolow Gall said Thursday afternoon. Gall said Oakley will need to have an eye removed, however.

Oakley was shot with buckshot twice in the head and once in the abdomen, Gall said in a Facebook video.

Oakley left the veterinarian and was at the Pet Matchmaker rescue.

Now, Pet Matchmaker is asking for help to pay for the Oakley’s treatment and recovery. So far they’ve raised nearly $3,000.

You can donate to Pet Matchmaker via Venmo and Zelle:

Venmo: @pmmrescue

Zelle: petmatchmakerca@gmail.com

We’ll have more on Oakley’s story on 17 News at 6.