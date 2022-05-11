BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dignity Health and Marley’s Mutts are partnering up to make a difference in the lives of hospitalized patients by bringing some fluff straight to sick people in need.

They’re called Miracle Mutts. Pups that belong to Marley’s Mutts therapy program. This new partnership soon will provide hospitalized patients with visits from furry friends.

“What therapy dogs do is immediately change your state of mind from maybe feeling sorry for yourself to being rooted in unconditional love, rooted in a moment of positivity and being rooted in hope really,” Zach Skow the founder of Marley’s Mutts said.

“I had a patient that was dealing with a very serious illness and one of the service dogs walked in and you immediately saw her stress melt away and it was just for a moment but she was really just in a good place,” Dr. Jeffrey Coleman with Dignity Medical Health Foundation said.

The visits aren’t just for the patients. Hospital staff have been working around the clock in very stressful conditions for the last two years because of the pandemic and these pups are meant to help them too.

“The importance is really two fold,” Skow said. “One for the staff that work at institutions like this. The morale of staff is at an all time low and when you watch therapy dogs enter a hospital you feel the entire vibe of the entire institution immediately change.

Dignity Health says visits from Marley’s Mutts can be expected by the end of the month.

“To have Dignity recognize the value of the human animal bond and what it’s capable of accomplishing is fundamentally important and if other institutions in Bakersfield and Kern County take that same initiative they can accomplish a lot with the power of the human animal bond,” Skow said.

If you have a dog and want to join Marley’s Mutts you can reach them through their website by following this link.