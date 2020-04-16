Mira Monte High School to get new ag center near its campus

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern High School District is looking to build a new ag facility near Mira Monte High School.

The district is working on buying a 17-acre stretch of land adjacent to the school just off South Fairfax and East Wilson Road.

KHSD says the Mira Monte was awarded a California Careet Technical Education grant to build the ag center and farm.

The new facility would allow students to house their ag projects at school instead of at the Regional Occupational Center.

It would also allow Mira Monte to expand its ag program to include horticulture.