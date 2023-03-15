BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Mira Monte High School coach, Jesse Toledo, has died after a two-year struggle with cancer, according to a statement from the family.

Toledo passed away on March 7 surrounded by family and friends, the statement said.

The 62-year-old was one of the original staff members of Mira Monte High School when it opened back in 2008, and he also coached numerous sports including football, basketball, tennis and cross-country. He is survived by his wife, three sons and eight grandchildren.

Toledo’s family will host a wake-keep Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery located at 3700 River Blvd., and a funeral service will follow on Friday at 9:30 a.m. at St. Phillips the Apostle Church on 7100 Stockdale Hwy.

Immediately following will be a burial at Hillcrest Memorial Park and Mortuary at 9109 Kern Canyon Rd., and reception follows at Eagle’s Hall on 1718 17th St.