Minter Field Air Museum to get new roof

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The Minter Field Air Museum will soon get a new roof.

The museum said with the support of local companies including San Joaquin Construction Service, GAF Roofing Manufacturing Company and American Refuse, a project to replace its aging roof begins today.

“The museum’s fundraising events have been shut down due to COVID-19, but we still needed a new roof,” said Minter Field board chairman Ronald Pierce. “When the word went out that Minter Field Air Museum needed a new roof, in hard times you have people like this that step up to help.”

Pierce said the project is expected to be completed by Wednesday.