Minter Field Air Museum to get new roof

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Minter Field Air Museum

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — The Minter Field Air Museum will soon get a new roof. 

The museum said with the support of local companies including San Joaquin Construction Service, GAF Roofing Manufacturing Company and American Refuse, a project to replace its aging roof begins today. 

“The museum’s fundraising events have been shut down due to COVID-19,  but we still needed a new roof,” said Minter Field board chairman Ronald Pierce. “When the word went out that Minter Field Air Museum needed a new roof, in hard times you have people like this that step up to help.”

Pierce said the project is expected to be completed by Wednesday. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News