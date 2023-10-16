BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Minter Field Air Museum just received a makeover after 82 years of Kern County heat and winds.

Ronald Pierce, board chairman of the Air Museum, said a gentleman contacted him after reading an article on Minter Field and told Pierce they would help them.

During the conversation, the bid of $40,000 to repaint the museum came up and the gentleman, representing the Johnson Family Fund, told Pierce that they would take care of the whole bid.

Visitors to Minter Field Air Museum might not recognize the old base.

The buildings shine with a brand-new, sparkling white coat of paint, administered by Steve Holloway and his crew.

“They did so much work. I am glad that they did it because it came clear down to bare wood. The paint is not going to peel on this one,” Pierce said.

Pierce said Minter Field was the largest basic training field on the West Coast and started graduating pilots before Pearl Harbor, graduating more than 11,000 cadets to fly in World War II.

On Nov. 4, Minter Field hosts a Wings ‘N’ Wheels car and plane show.

