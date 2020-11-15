Minter Field Air Museum hosts pancake breakfast fundraiser

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Minter Field Air Museum hosted a pancake breakfast in place of their annual Wings ‘N’ Wheels fundraiser Saturday morning.

Wings ‘N’ Wheels 2020 — the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year — was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday’s breakfast was hosted at the museum’s hangar.

Funds from the event will go toward a new roof at the museum.

You can also make a tax deductible donation to the museum. You can make a check payable to Minter Field Air Museum and mail it to MFAM, PO Box 445, Shafter, CA 93263.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News