Minter Field Air Museum hosts pancake breakfast fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Minter Field Air Museum hosted a pancake breakfast in place of their annual Wings ‘N’ Wheels fundraiser Saturday morning.

Wings ‘N’ Wheels 2020 — the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year — was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Saturday’s breakfast was hosted at the museum’s hangar.

Funds from the event will go toward a new roof at the museum.

You can also make a tax deductible donation to the museum. You can make a check payable to Minter Field Air Museum and mail it to MFAM, PO Box 445, Shafter, CA 93263.