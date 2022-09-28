PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager who was found guilty of starting the fire that claimed the lives of two firefighters at the Porterville Library has been sentenced.

On Wednesday morning, a judge sentenced the teenage boy, who has not been identified due to his age, to six months of confinement in juvenile hall with counseling services.

The teen was also sentenced to eight-to-ten months of probation with grief and PTSD counseling.

The judge ordered that the teen do 100 hours of volunteer work and has to write an essay about why he set the library on fire.

The teen will also have to write a letter of apology to the families of Captain Raymond Figueroa and Firefighter Patrick Jones, who were killed in the fire in February 2020.

The teenager, who was 13 years old at the time of the fire, originally faced a murder charge in connection to the fire. The murder charge against the teen was later dismissed, and he was sentenced on two counts of aggravated arson.