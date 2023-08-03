BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — At least one person suffered minor injuries in a rollover crash Thursday afternoon in Lake Isabella, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported along Highway 178 just east of Lake Isabella Boulevard and the Auxiliary Dam Campground at around 1:45 p.m., according to CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision with one of them rolling over into a ditch. The vehicle landed on its roof and emergency responders were working to get anyone inside out of the vehicle.