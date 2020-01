BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A head-on collision near Meadows Field Airport caused a brief delay Thursday afternoon.

CHP’s Traffic Incident Information Page says the crash happened at around 2:45 p.m. involving a Jeep Wrangler and a Kia Sol on Merle Haggard Drive near Airport Drive.

Injuries are reported to be minor and at least one person was taken to a hospital.

The road was cleared in both directions by 3:41 p.m., according to CHP.