TEHACHAPI, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified a Minnesota man who died in a wrong-way crash in the westbound lanes of Highway 58 on Saturday.

Eric Christopher Chambers, 24, of Chisago City, Minn., was driving a pickup truck eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 58 near Highway 202. Chambers crashed head-on into a semi-truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash was reported just before 10 p.m.

The cause of the collision was not immediately known.