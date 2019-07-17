Ming’s Cafe closed by Public Health Department due to roaches and other violations

Ming’s Cafe was closed Tuesday by the Kern Public Health Department after receiving a health inspection score of 59%.

The restaurant is located in downtown Bakersfield on 1918 L St.

In a report from the Public Health Department, officials found “multi-generational cockroaches throughout the kitchen area,” a leak in a three-compartment sink, and debris on the floor and walls throughout the kitchen.

Officials also noticed that garbage and recyclables were accumulating in the kitchen along with clean utensils stored directly next to a hand washing sink. A splash guard would need to be installed to prevent environmental contamination.

The report says food was found uncovered in the refrigerator. Food stored must remain covered to prevent contamination.

In addition, 16 cans of Raid were stored in the kitchen. Officials say chemicals were stored next to a sink.

We reached out to the restaurant’s owner, Michael Pang, and he said said they are working to clean the restaurant. He hopes to have the health department come back and inspect it so it can reopen.