BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ming Avenue onramp to northbound Highway 99 will be closed for six hours Friday.

The ramp will be closed off from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for work to proceed on the new retaining wall along the highway, according to the Thomas Roads Improvement Program. Motorists can enter northbound 99 from the Wible Road onramp a mile north of Ming Avenue.