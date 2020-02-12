Ming Avenue on-ramp to northbound Hwy. 99 to be closed next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The on-ramp from Ming Avenue to northbound Highway 99 will be closed next week.

The closure will take place from Tuesday through Thursday between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night. Northbound motorists can enter the 99 from the on-ramp at Wible Road. The closure is needed for retaining wall construction in the vicinity of the Ming Avenue on-ramp.

Storm drain improvements are also under construction in the vicinity of the northbound Highway 99-to-eastbound Highway 58 connector ramp. This work requires reverse traffic control on Wible Road between Stockdale Highway and Belle Terrace through the end of the month.

Flagging personnel may need to stop traffic for up to five minutes between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes or allow sufficient time to reach their destination if they must use Wible Road during this time period.