Ming Avenue on-ramp to northbound Hwy. 99 closed much of next week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Ming Avenue on-ramp to northbound Highway 99 will be closed for much of next week for work on a new retaining wall.

The ramp will be closed Monday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night. During these hours, northbound motorists can enter the freeway from the Wible Road on-ramp, located approximately one mile north of Ming Avenue.

A full freeway closure will be needed on southbound 99 on March 19. Crews will be working above the traffic lanes on falsework for the westbound Highway 58 separation bridge widening between the hours of 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

While work is underway, southbound motorists will be detoured from the freeway at Stockdale Highway and will follow Real Road south to the Ming Avenue interchange to re-enter the freeway.