Mimi’s Cafe building demolished for new Raising Cane’s

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Mimi’s cafe is gone and Raising Cane’s is on the way.

The restaurant on California Avenue, right by Barnes and Noble, has been demolished. We reported earlier this year how the property is going to be home to Bakersfield’s second Raising Cane’s restaurant. There’s now a sign up on the construction site’s fence that says they’re hiring.

The fast food chain specializes in chicken fingers, crinkle-cut fries, and Texas toast. The first Raising Cane’s opened in northwest Bakersfield, at 3224 Coffee Rd. in February.

For more information visit Raising Cane’s career website:

http://www.caniaccareers.com/