BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Milt’s Coffee Shop reopened for outdoor dining and takeout on Tuesday morning.

The restaurant’s hours are currently limited. They open everyday from 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can call (661) 399-4975 to place your orders.

Milt’s Coffee Shop is located at 6112 on Knudsen Drive near Olive Drive and Highway 99.