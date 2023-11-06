BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Times change and, sometimes, so do neon signs.

Old River Grill purchased Milt’s Coffee Shop one year ago, and this week the new owner took care of one final, symbolic detail. With the addition of Old River Grill signage, the restaurant’s name has officially changed.

Roger Coughenour, whose local chain now includes four Old River Grills, purchased Milt’s in October 2022 from Mike Huggs, son of founders Milt and Doris Huggs.

Milt Huggs, who first opened his restaurant on Knudsen Drive on Veterans Day 1964, died in 2018.

Mike Huggs, who has owned 24th Street Cafe since its inception in 1987, will donate the old Milt’s neon sign to the Kern County Museum for its Neon Plaza. Museum director Mike McCoy said he expects to take delivery on the neon sign sometime next week.