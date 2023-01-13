BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Individuals and organizations in the arts and social services sectors can now apply to receive a fair share of millions of dollars in grant funding support.

The KDA Creative Corps has opened the application period for millions in grant funding to individual artists, cultural workers, arts organizations and social service organizations in Kern County.

The KDACC is a pilot program designed to promote community, awareness and civic engagement through the power of the arts and it is administered by the Kern Dance Alliance, one of 14 organizations selected statewide to regrant funds in their respective regions to arts and social service organizations, individual artists, and cultural workers.

Organizations are eligible to request up to $300,000 and Individuals may seek up to $150,000 in funding. Letters of Interest are due on Feb. 17 and funding decisions will be announced on May 1.

Interested individuals and organizations can view the application requirements online at www.kdacreativecorps.org/requirements.