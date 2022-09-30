BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Is it yours? A Mega Millions ticket sold in Bakersfield matching five numbers and worth nearly $1 million has yet to be claimed.

Lottery officials told 17 News a winner has still not claimed the prize. The drawing took place on July 15 and the ticket matching five of the six numbers was sold at the Albertsons on Mount Vernon Avenue near the Highway 178 offramp.

The winning prize is a little more than $973,000.

The winner has until Jan. 11, 2023 to claim the prize.

Another Mega Millions drawing is set for Friday night, Sept. 30, and the top prize for the drawing is $355 million.