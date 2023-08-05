BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — If you’re looking for Labor Day plans, the Mile High Theater has just what you need.

The theater will be hosting their annual “Fringe of the Woods” Festival at 7024 Crable St. in Frazier Park from Friday, Sept. 1 to Sunday, Sept. 3, according to organizers.

The event will feature performances, such as a production of William Shakespeare’s “Midsummer Night’s Dream” and music by Joshua Raoul Brody, Beth Custer and Peter Valsamis, according to the theater’s website. The event will also feature Chris Wells as MC.

For more information on this event and to purchase tickets, visit the Mile High Theater website.