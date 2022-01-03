Mike Maggard announces he won’t seek 5th term on Board of Supervisors

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Saying he wants to spend more time with his children and grandchildren, Mike Maggard on Monday announced he will not seek a fifth term on the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

“I love this community and the life it has given me, far beyond what I dreamed possible as a child growing up here,” Maggard said in a news release. “One of the biggest blessings of my life has been the opportunity to serve my hometown and the people of Kern County trying to improve the quality of life for all who live here.”

Maggard was elected to the Board of Supervisors in June 2006, representing the third Supervisorial District covering areas of east Bakersfield, northwest Bakersfield and Oildale and Rosedale.

“I remain devoted to the people of Kern County and will work tirelessly through the remainder of this term to complete the many projects and initiatives which are underway,” he said in the release.

“May God Bless the people of Kern County and all those who serve them.”