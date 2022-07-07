BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County’s Black Chamber of Commerce is bringing back the Midwest Invitational Black Rodeo for one night in Bakersfield on Friday.

African American Rodeo athletes from right here at home and across the country will compete in five traditional Rodeo events.

Organizers say the Bakersfield Black Rodeo is fun and exciting for the entire family and is rated “Triple E” for educational, entertaining and for everyone.

Tickets are on sale for $15 online or $20 Friday night at the gate. Kids under 3 get in for free. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the rodeo begins at 8 p.m.