Middle school students tour Chevron for STEM career day

Dozens of middle schoolers in Oildale toured Chevron’s oilfields Wednesday for a different kind of “career day.”

Seventy kids from eight middle schools got to explore Chevron’s facility and learned how oil is extacted.

Chevron says it hires people with many different skill sets, from earth science to information technology.

All of them have roots in STEM education, so Chevron set up booths showing students how they play different roles.

The main goal was to show how many career paths are open to students with a STEM education.

A data analyst at the event said Chevron wants to get kids interested in STEM careers early so they can start thinking about those careers before attending high school.

STEM stands for a cirriculum in science, technology, engineering and math.