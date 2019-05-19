Middle school students compete in Academic Pentathalon

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local students competed against other schools for a battle of the brains at this year’s Academic Pentathalon.

For the last 21 years, teams of middle school students put their knowledge to the test Saturday morning at Stiern Middle School.

Kids completed a variety of objective tests in literature, math and science.

Plus, the selected students battled it out with one another for a Super Quiz.

The all-day event was emceed by 17’s Kevin Charette and Telemundo’s Claudia Rodriguez.